Eleven People Die of COVID-19 Since Sunday In Pinellas

Fifteen people died from complications from the coronavirus Monday in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 11 people in Pinellas County. Statewide, 72 people have died since Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The positivity rate for new cases was 7.6% percent, which is the highest rate in the state since the beginning of February. Health officials say a rate of under 5 percent is desirable.

Statewide, 4,943 people tested positive Monday, with 1,063 of those living in the greater Tampa Bay region. The statewide total for cases since last March now stands at 2,047,379.

Nearly 700 people were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19 in the region. Statewide, 2,926 were hospitalized.

State Totals (as of Monday, March 29)



Positive Tests – 2,047,379

Deaths – 33,891

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 3,374 | Deaths – 72

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 678 | Deaths – 15

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 56,848 | Positivity Rate – 7.58%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: