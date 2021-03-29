© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Beginning April 5, Ages 16 And 17 Can Receive Pfizer Vaccine

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published March 29, 2021 at 5:47 AM EDT

Only the Pfizer shot is approved by the FDA for 16 and older. An emergency order says "all Floridians shall be eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration" on April 5.

Florida will allow ages 16 and 17 to begin receiving the two-dose Pfizer coronavirus vaccine April 5.

Parental consent will be required, either in person or by a signed form.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency order late Friday that says effective April 5, "all Floridians shall be eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration."

The Pfizer vaccine has received emergency approval for ages 16 and older by the FDA.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved only for ages 18 and older.

Jason Mahon, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, confirmed to coverage partner South Florida Sun Sentinel that the state will follow FDA guidelines.

Not all Florida vaccine locations offer the Pfizer shot, so it is recommended to check ahead to see if it is available. To find a list of sites, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Vaccine.

DeSantis on Thursday announced that beginning this Monday, March 29, ages 40 and older will be eligible for any of the vaccines.

He also said ages 18 and older will be eligible starting April 5.

According to the Department of Health, the vaccine is now available for:

  • Persons 50 years of age and older (40 and older beginning Monday)
  • Persons determined to be extremely vulnerable by a physician (form required);
  • Health care workers with direct patient contact.
  • Long-term facility residents and staff

Copyright 2021 Health News Florida

Health News Florida is now part of WUSF Public Media in Tampa, Florida.
