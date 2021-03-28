Nearly 5,000 People Test Positive For COVID-19 Sunday

Three people died from complications from the coronavirus over the weekend in the greater Tampa Bay area. One person each died in Hillsborough, Polk and Manatee counties. That continues a downward trend from a recent peak of deaths reported in January.

Statewide, 36 people died from COVID-19 Sunday. That brings the total number of people killed from the virus to 33,819.

The number of people who died of the virus Saturday – 27 - in Florida was the lowest daily death toll since November.

Officials say deaths that are reported on any given day may have happened days or weeks earlier. For most of the past two weeks, daily death counts have generally been below 100.

On Sunday, 1,063 people tested positive in the greater Tampa Bay area, including 406 people in Hillsborough County. Statewide, 4,943 people tested positive Sunday. That brings the total number of people in Florida who tested positive for the coronavirus to 2,044,005.

State Totals (as of Sunday, March 28)



Positive Tests – 2,044,005

Deaths – 33,819

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 4,943 | Deaths – 36

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,063 | Deaths – 1

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 85,298 | Positivity Rate – 6.8%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: