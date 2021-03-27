Statewide COVID-19 Death Toll At Lowest Rate In Four Months

Nearly 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday throughout the state.

In the greater Tampa Bay area, 1,232 new cases were reported since Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

Only two deaths were reported – one each in Manatee and Polk counties. That’s lower than the 25 deaths reported Friday in Pinellas County, along with 15 in Polk and 14 in Hillsborough. Officials say deaths that are reported on any given day may have happened days or weeks earlier.

Meanwhile, 1,232 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the greater Tampa Bay area. That includes 484 people in Hillborough, 234 in Pinellas and 153 people in Polk. Statewide, 5,883 cases were reported by health officials.

Statewide, 2,039,062 people have tested positive since last March. The positivity rate reported Saturday was 6.27 percent.

State Totals (as of Saturday, March 27)



Positive Tests – 2,039,062

Deaths – 33,783

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 5,883 | Deaths – 27

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,232 | Deaths – 2

Daily Testing (statewide):



· Tests Received – 108,182 | Positivity Rate – 6.27%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: