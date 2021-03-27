© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

Florida Governor Announces New Eligibility Guidelines for COVID-19 Vaccinations

WFSU | By Gina Jordan
Published March 27, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT
The governor says the state has vaccinated over 70% of the roughly 4.4 million senior residents. Now, he says all adults will be eligible starting April 5th.
Within two weeks, all adults who live in Florida can be vaccinated for COVID-19. Governor Ron DeSantis has announced new eligibility guidelines.

Beginning March 29th, all individuals age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. As of the following Monday, April 5th, all individuals age 18 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

The Governor's Office says Floridians are encouraged to so they can be contacted when the vaccine is available in their area. Floridians can also call the vaccine preregistration phone number for their county, listed here.

In a video message, DeSantis noted vaccines are available at 150 CVS locations, 125 Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club locations, more than 70 Winn Dixie locations, soon-to-be over 600 Walgreens pharmacies, and all 730 Publix pharmacies in Florida.

He added that Florida will beat the Biden administration’s May 1st target date for vaccine eligibility for all adults.

“Florida continues to rank 41st in senior mortality per capita, with 40 states having higher mortality for COVID on a per capita basis than the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “We’ve stood up more than 100 county sites and state sites. We’ve also brought the vaccine directly to underserved communities.”

“We have made great progress, and I look forward to continuing to work hard to make sure everyone in Florida who wants a shot can get a shot,” DeSantis said.

Copyright 2021 WFSU.

Gina Jordan
