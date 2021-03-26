© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

Senate Approves More Cigarette Tax Money For Moffitt Cancer Center

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published March 26, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT
the campus of Moffitt Cancer Center
Moffitt Cancer Center
/

The increased funds would go toward building a new campus.

With sponsor Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, describing the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center as a “unique asset,” the Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a bill that would provide millions of additional dollars each year to the Tampa center.

The bill (SB 866) would change a formula for distributing cigarette tax revenues.

The Tampa cancer center has received about $15.5 million a year through the current formula, but the proposed changes would lead to it receiving $26.9 million starting next fiscal year and $38.4 million starting in the 2024-2025 fiscal year, according to a Senate staff analysis.

The proposal would reduce the amount of cigarette tax dollars going into the state’s general revenue. Hooper said the money would help Moffitt build a “badly needed” new campus.

The House version of the bill (HB 789), filed by Rep. Amber Mariano, R-Hudson, has not been heard in committees.

