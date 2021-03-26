© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Florida’s COVID-19 Deaths Jump To 167 Friday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published March 26, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT
Florida Department of Health's daily coronavirus dashboard
SCREENSHOT: Florida Dept. of Health
/
The Florida Department of Health's daily coronavirus dashboard shows more than two million cases and nearly 34,000 deaths.

The state reported over 29,000 new coronavirus cases this week, about eight percent more than last week.

The Florida Department of Health recorded the deaths of 167 people from COVID-19 related complications since Thursday. It's the highest single day death toll since Feb. 19.

Twenty-five deaths were reported in Pinellas County, along with 15 in Polk and 14 in Hillsborough, according to figures released Friday from the state.

Officials say deaths that are reported on any given day may have happened days or weeks earlier. For most of the past two weeks, daily death counts have generally been below 100.

Friday's increase bought the weekly death toll to 483 and the overall toll to
33,756.

Meanwhile, another 5,750 cases of coronavirus were reported statewide Friday., and Florida’s positivity rate for first-time cases was 5.69%.

The state reported over 29,000 new coronavirus cases this week, about eight percent more than last week. Florida has reported 2,033,179 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

State Totals (as of Friday, March 26)

  • Positive Tests – 2,033,179
  • Deaths – 33,756

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 5,750 | Deaths – 167
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,295 | Deaths – 68

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • · Tests Received – 121,105 | Positivity Rate – 5.69%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • March 26: 5,750/167
  • March 25: 5,773/109
  • March 24: 5,143/31
  • March 23: 5,302/41
  • March 22: 2,862/39
  • March 21: 3,987/32
  • March 20: 5,105/64
  • March 19: 5,140/54
  • March 18: 5,093/99
  • March 17: 4,599/59
  • March 16: 4,791/102
  • March 15: 2,826/99
  • March 14: 3,699/31
  • March 13: 5,244/85

Kerry Sheridan
Kerry Sheridan is a reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Public Media.
