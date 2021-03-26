Did A Loved One Die From COVID? FEMA Can Reimburse Funeral Costs
The federal funds can help cover funeral services, including interment and cremation, that occurred between in 2020.
Families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 last year will soon be able to apply for reimbursement of their funeral costs through a new federal assistance program.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday said it will provide up to $9,000 per funeral, with people who lost multiple family members to COVID-19 eligible to apply for up to $35,000.
Have you lost a loved one due to COVID-19? We might be able to help.— FEMA (@fema) March 25, 2021
Starting in April, we will provide financial assistance for funeral expenses suffered after January 20, 2020.
Learn if you are eligible to apply: https://t.co/3hidYZaSb9 pic.twitter.com/uNCDRm3n7d
The funds can help cover funeral services, including interment and cremation, that occurred between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020. Florida alone ended 2020 with a total of 21,990 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.
Program applications are expected to become available in early April.
