Did A Loved One Die From COVID? FEMA Can Reimburse Funeral Costs

Families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 last year will soon be able to apply for reimbursement of their funeral costs through a new federal assistance program.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday said it will provide up to $9,000 per funeral, with people who lost multiple family members to COVID-19 eligible to apply for up to $35,000.

Have you lost a loved one due to COVID-19? We might be able to help.



Starting in April, we will provide financial assistance for funeral expenses suffered after January 20, 2020.



Learn if you are eligible to apply: https://t.co/3hidYZaSb9 pic.twitter.com/uNCDRm3n7d — FEMA (@fema) March 25, 2021

The funds can help cover funeral services, including interment and cremation, that occurred between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020. Florida alone ended 2020 with a total of 21,990 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.

Program applications are expected to become available in early April.

— By Michelle Marchante / The Miami Herald

