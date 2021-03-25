Tampa Bay Region Reports Most Coronavirus Cases Since February

Florida is reporting 5,773 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 1,311 in the greater Tampa Bay region. That's the most the area has reported in a single day since late February.

The state's positivity rate for new cases was about 5.6 percent, slightly lower than previous days.

Florida also reported 109 more people have died from COVID-19. The high single-day toll comes after more than a week of reporting fewer than 100 deaths a day, some days much fewer.

Of the 109 deaths reported statewide, 20 occurred in the greater Tampa Bay region.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state declined to about 2,800.

More than 5.3 people in Florida have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly three million have received all the doses they need to be fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Thursday, March 25)

Positive Tests – 2,027,429

Deaths – 33,589

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,773 | Deaths – 109

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,311 | Deaths – 20

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 123,970 | Positivity Rate – 5.58%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: