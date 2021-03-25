© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Tampa Bay Region Reports Most Coronavirus Cases Since February

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published March 25, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT
screenshot of Florida coronavirus dashboard on 3/25.
Florida Department of Health
/
Despite the increase in new cases, the state's positivity rate was about 5.6 percent, lower than previous days.

After more than a week of reporting fewer than 100 COVID-19-related deaths each day — sometimes much fewer — the state recorded 109 on Thursday.

Florida is reporting 5,773 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 1,311 in the greater Tampa Bay region. That's the most the area has reported in a single day since late February.

The state's positivity rate for new cases was about 5.6 percent, slightly lower than previous days.

Florida also reported 109 more people have died from COVID-19. The high single-day toll comes after more than a week of reporting fewer than 100 deaths a day, some days much fewer.

Of the 109 deaths reported statewide, 20 occurred in the greater Tampa Bay region.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state declined to about 2,800.

More than 5.3 people in Florida have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly three million have received all the doses they need to be fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Thursday, March 25)

  • Positive Tests – 2,027,429
  • Deaths – 33,589

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 5,773 | Deaths – 109
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,311 | Deaths – 20

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 123,970 | Positivity Rate – 5.58%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • March 25: 5,773/109
  • March 24: 5,143/31
  • March 23: 5,302/41
  • March 22: 2,862/39
  • March 21: 3,987/32
  • March 20: 5,105/64
  • March 19: 5,140/54
  • March 18: 5,093/99
  • March 17: 4,599/59
  • March 16: 4,791/102
  • March 15: 2,826/99
  • March 14: 3,699/31
  • March 13: 5,244/85
  • March 12: 5,214/105

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronavirus VaccineCoronavirus
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content