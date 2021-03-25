Florida Vaccine Eligibility Drops To Age 40 On Monday, Then 18 A Week Later

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced that beginning this Monday, March 29, all Floridians age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor also said that on Monday, April 5, residents 18 and older will be eligible.

“We’ve now vaccinated over 70% of the roughly 4.4 million seniors living in the state,” DeSantis said in a video posted to Twitter. “We’ve also made great progress on those aged 60 to 64, and on those age 50 and older, and we’re ready to take this step.”

In originally setting the age cutoff at 65, the governor's vaccine strategy was to base risk primarily on age and COVID-19 mortality rates.

The age was dropped to 60 on March 15 and then 50 the past Monday with the expectation that it would likely be available to "everybody" before the end of April.

More than 5 million people in Florida have been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. Of those, more than 3.1 million were 65 and older - or 62.8 percent of the overall total.

"Florida's 'senior first' vaccine strategy is paying off," DeSantis said.

On Monday, a FEMA official said the increased demand at its Tampa site had been manageable.

Orange County already lowered the eligibility age 40 this week at its convention center location and filled 7,000 appointments in 13 minutes before closing registration. Miami-Dade County also previously announced it would lower the cutoff to age 40. this Monday.

President Joe Biden had targeted May 1 for vaccine eligibility for all adults, but a number of states opened up eligibility. Georgia, Alaska, Mississippi, Utah and West Virginia offer the shots ages 16 and older. Texas, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma and North Dakota plan to lower the age on Monday.

All state-supported vaccination sites and their hours of operations are available at FloridaDisaster.org/Vaccine.

Questions? Call the Florida Department of Health hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Here the governor's YouTube video announcing the expansion.