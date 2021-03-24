© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Reports 5,143 New Coronavirus Cases

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published March 24, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT
The state recorded the deaths of 31 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the overall death toll to 33,480 people.

More than 900 people in the greater Tampa Bay region tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reports 2,882 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, down 50 from Tuesday's report.

It's also the first decline after two days of increases.

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,143 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday — bringing the state total to 2,021,656.

The state also recorded the deaths of 31 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the overall death toll to 33,480 people.

Three deaths were reported in the greater Tampa bay region.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, March 24)

  • Positive Tests – 2,021,656
  • Deaths – 33,480

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 5,143 | Deaths – 31
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 913 | Deaths – 3

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 102,963 | Positivity Rate – 6.00%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • March 24: 5,143/31
  • March 23: 5,302/41
  • March 22: 2,862/39
  • March 21: 3,987/32
  • March 20: 5,105/64
  • March 19: 5,140/54
  • March 18: 5,093/99
  • March 17: 4,599/59
  • March 16: 4,791/102
  • March 15: 2,826/99
  • March 14: 3,699/31
  • March 13: 5,244/85
  • March 12: 5,214/105
  • March 11: 5,065/96

Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is a reporter and host for WUSF 89.7 and other Florida public radio stations.
