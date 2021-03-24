Florida Reports 5,143 New Coronavirus Cases

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reports 2,882 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, down 50 from Tuesday's report.

It's also the first decline after two days of increases.

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,143 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday — bringing the state total to 2,021,656.

The state also recorded the deaths of 31 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the overall death toll to 33,480 people.

Three deaths were reported in the greater Tampa bay region.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, March 24)

Positive Tests – 2,021,656

Deaths – 33,480

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,143 | Deaths – 31

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 913 | Deaths – 3

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 102,963 | Positivity Rate – 6.00%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: