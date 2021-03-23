Florida Reports 5,302 New Coronavirus Cases, 41 Deaths

The state added another 5,302 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing Florida’s total to 2,016,513, the Florida Department of Health reported.

Slightly more than that have been fully vaccinated, and 5.05 million people have had at least one shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine series, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In the greater Tampa Bay region there have been a total of 359,360 cases, including the 1,096 cases that were added on Tuesday.

Four deaths were recorded in the region Monday, including three in Pinellas County. Statewide, the death total stands at 33,449, with 41 deaths reported Monday.

There were 36 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the greater Tampa Bay region; with 2,932 people hospitalized across the state.

The positivity rate for new cases stands at 6.47%.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, March 23)



Positive Tests – 2,016,513

Deaths – 33,449

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 5,302 | Deaths – 41

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,096 | Deaths – 4

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 98.057 | Positivity Rate – 6.47%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: