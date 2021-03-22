State Reports 2,862 Coronavirus Cases, 39 Deaths

Florida continued its march past 2 million cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The state reached that mark over the weekend, and with another 2,862 cases added on Monday, Florida's total now stands at 2,011,211.

In the greater Tampa Bay region there have been a total of 358,265 cases, including the 510 cases that were added on Monday.

Nine deaths were recorded in the region Monday, including four in Hillsborough County. Statewide, the death total stands at 33,408, with 39 deaths reported Monday.

There were 73 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the greater Tampa Bay region; with 2,896 people hospitalized across the state.

The positivity rate for new cases stands at 6.69%.

State Totals (as of Sunday, March 21)



Positive Tests – 2,011,211

Deaths – 33,408

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 2,862 | Deaths – 39

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 510 | Deaths – 9

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 52,893 | Positivity Rate – 6.69%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: