Health News Florida

State Reports 2,862 Coronavirus Cases, 39 Deaths

By Steve Newborn
Published March 22, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT
Monday Covid.jpg
Florida Department of Health
/

In there greater Tampa Bay region, there were 510 cases reported and nine deaths.

Florida continued its march past 2 million cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The state reached that mark over the weekend, and with another 2,862 cases added on Monday, Florida's total now stands at 2,011,211.

In the greater Tampa Bay region there have been a total of 358,265 cases, including the 510 cases that were added on Monday.

Nine deaths were recorded in the region Monday, including four in Hillsborough County. Statewide, the death total stands at 33,408, with 39 deaths reported Monday.

There were 73 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the greater Tampa Bay region; with 2,896 people hospitalized across the state.

The positivity rate for new cases stands at 6.69%.

State Totals (as of Sunday, March 21)

  • Positive Tests – 2,011,211
  • Deaths – 33,408

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 2,862 | Deaths – 39
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 510 | Deaths – 9

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 52,893 | Positivity Rate – 6.69%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • March 22: 2,862/39
  • March 21: 3,987/32
  • March 20: 5,105/64
  • March 19: 5,140/54
  • March 18: 5,093/99
  • March 17: 4,599/59
  • March 16: 4,791/102
  • March 15: 2,826/99
  • March 14: 3,699/31
  • March 13: 5,244/85
  • March 12: 5,214/105
  • March 11: 5,065/96
  • March 10: 4,853/62
  • March 9: 4,426/132

Health News FloridaCOVID-19 Floridacoronavirus deathsCOVID-19
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
