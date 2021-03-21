Florida Adds 3,987 Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Down For 5th Day

A day after Florida reported its two millionth case of COVID-19, state officials said another 3,987 people tested positive for coronavirus since Saturday's report.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to 2,008,349.

The Florida Department of Health also recorded the deaths of 32 people from COVID-19 related complications since Saturday, including three in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state has reported 33,369 deaths.

Hospitalizations declined for the fifth straight day, according to reports from the Agency for Health Care Administration. The state reported 2,823 people are currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, down 30 from Saturday. It's the lowest level in the state since 2,779 people were hospitalized on Nov. 8, 2020.

The state’s positivity rate on 76,260 tests returned Saturday was 6.23% — the highest level in six days. However, the number of tests was about 26,000 fewer than the daily average for the last two weeks.

Almost 4.91 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in the state, with more than 55% considered fully vaccinated, meaning they either had both doses of a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

State Totals (as of Sunday, March 21)

Positive Tests – 2,008,349

Deaths – 33,369

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 3,987 | Deaths – 32

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 810 | Deaths – 3

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 76,260 | Positivity Rate – 6.23%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

