Florida Surpasses Two Million Coronavirus Cases

Florida recorded its two millionth case of COVID-19 Saturday.

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,105 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday, bringing the state total to 2,004,362.

Florida recorded its one millionth case on December 1, 2020, nine months after the first case was reported in the state. It reached the two million mark a little over three and a half months after that.

Florida is the third state to bypass two million cases, following California (more than 3.6 million cases as of Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University) and Texas (almost 2.75 million cases).

As of Saturday, Florida has reported the fourth most deaths from complications related to COVID-19 in the U.S. with 32,713, behind California (57,350 deaths), New York (49,401), and Texas (47,198).

Florida recorded the deaths of 64 people from COVID-19 related complications since Friday. That includes 25 in the greater Tampa Bay region — 24 in Sarasota County alone.

Also on Saturday, Pinellas became the second county in the greater Tampa Bay region — and seventh statewide — to report more than 70,000 cases.

Pinellas added 260 people testing positive, bringing its total to 70,089.

Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Orange, Hillsborough, and Duval all have reported more than 90,000 total cases.

At the same time, hospitalizations continue declining. The state reported 2,853 people are currently hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, down 64 from Friday. It's the lowest level since 2,779 people were hospitalized Nov. 8, 2020.

Almost 4.82 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in the state, with more than 55% considered fully vaccinated, meaning they either had both doses of a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

State Totals (as of Saturday, March 20)

Positive Tests – 2,004,362

Deaths – 33,337

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,105 | Deaths – 64

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,060 | Deaths – 24

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 112,184 | Positivity Rate – 5.39%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: