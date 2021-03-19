DeSantis Lowers COVID Vaccine Eligibility Age To 50 And Older

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida will lower the coronavirus vaccination age eligibility to 50 effective Monday.

"I'm going to sign an executive order this morning," he said Friday at a news conference in Tallahassee.

On Monday, residents age 60 were added to the eligibilty pool. Florida has also expanded eligibility to include first-responders, health care workers and school staff 50 and older, and people whose doctors say they are medically vulnerable.

“We think we’ve done pretty good this week with the 60 to 64, but quite frankly, we think even that even on current vaccine allotments that opening it up will be good," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the demand for the vaccine has been "relatively modest."

"Certainly, much more modest than at the end of December when we were doing 65 and plus," he said. "So we think this makes sense."

DeSantis also repeated his goal that vaccinations would likely be available to "everybody" before the end of April.

“We’ll see how it goes next week,” he said.

The governor also said the state could soon be seeing as many as 42,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses next week, and possibly more in the two weeks after that.

On Wednesday, he said shipments of Johnson & Johnson doses were on hold, with none expected over the next three weeks.

"I think this is a dynamic situation," DeSantis said Friday. "Obviously, planning massive J&J outreach without knowing whether you're going to get it makes it a little more difficult."

Copyright 2021 Health News Florida