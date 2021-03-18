© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Florida Back Under 3,000 After Slight Uptick

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published March 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT
Screenshot of Florida's coronavirus dashboard on March 18.
Florida Department of Health
/
The state is expected to hit two million cases in the next few days.

While more cases were reported on Thursday than most other days this week, the percent positivity for new tests is about the same.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Florida are back under 3,000 after a slight uptick earlier this week.

The number of people currently hospitalized dropped 57 to 2,950, the lowest amount since early November.

The Florida Department of Health also reported 5,093 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday, including 914 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state also recorded the deaths of 99 more people due to COVID-19 related complications. 15 of those occurred in the region.

More than 4.5 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in the state, with more than half considered fully vaccinated, meaning they either had both doses of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

State Totals (as of Thursday, March 18)

  • Positive Tests – 1,994,117
  • Deaths – 33,219

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 5,093 | Deaths – 99
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 914 | Deaths – 15

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 129,019 Positivity Rate – 5.56%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • March 18: 5,093/99
  • March 17: 4,599/59
  • March 16: 4,791/102
  • March 15: 2,826/99
  • March 14: 3,699/31
  • March 13: 5,244/85
  • March 12: 5,214/105
  • March 11: 5,065/96
  • March 10: 4,853/62
  • March 9: 4,426/132
  • March 8: 3,312/83
  • March 7: 4,098/66
  • March 6: 4,690/107
  • March 5: 5,975/138

Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
