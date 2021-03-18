COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Florida Back Under 3,000 After Slight Uptick

COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Florida are back under 3,000 after a slight uptick earlier this week.

The number of people currently hospitalized dropped 57 to 2,950, the lowest amount since early November.

The Florida Department of Health also reported 5,093 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday, including 914 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state also recorded the deaths of 99 more people due to COVID-19 related complications. 15 of those occurred in the region.

More than 4.5 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in the state, with more than half considered fully vaccinated, meaning they either had both doses of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

State Totals (as of Thursday, March 18)

Positive Tests – 1,994,117

Deaths – 33,219

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,093 | Deaths – 99

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 914 | Deaths – 15

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 129,019 Positivity Rate – 5.56%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: