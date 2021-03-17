© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Nearly 4,600 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Florida

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published March 17, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT
Florida Dept. Of Health Coronavirus dashboard
Florida Dept. of Health
/
The state on Wednesday reported 4,599 more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

The state's overall death toll from the pandemic now stands at 33,120 people.

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,599 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing Florida's total to 1,989,024 cases.

One thousand and twenty of those people tested positive in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state also recorded the deaths of 59 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday's report, including 11 in the Tampa Bay area.

The overall pandemic death toll in Florida now stands at 33,120 people.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state said 3,007 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 — that's down 45 people from Tuesday and off more than six percent from a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate on 101,330 tests returned Tuesday was 5.57% — down almost .4% from a day earlier.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, March 17)

  • Positive Tests – 1,989,024
  • Deaths – 33,120

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 4,599 | Deaths – 59
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,020 | Deaths – 59

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 101,330 Positivity Rate – 5.57%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • March 17: 4,599/59
  • March 16: 4,791/102
  • March 15: 2,826/99
  • March 14: 3,699/31
  • March 13: 5,244/85
  • March 12: 5,214/105
  • March 11: 5,065/96
  • March 10: 4,853/62
  • March 9: 4,426/132
  • March 8: 3,312/83
  • March 7: 4,098/66
  • March 6: 4,690/107
  • March 5: 5,975/138
  • March 4: 6,118/126

