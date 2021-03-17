Nearly 4,600 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Florida

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,599 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing Florida's total to 1,989,024 cases.

One thousand and twenty of those people tested positive in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state also recorded the deaths of 59 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday's report, including 11 in the Tampa Bay area.

The overall pandemic death toll in Florida now stands at 33,120 people.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state said 3,007 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 — that's down 45 people from Tuesday and off more than six percent from a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate on 101,330 tests returned Tuesday was 5.57% — down almost .4% from a day earlier.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, March 17)

Positive Tests – 1,989,024

Deaths – 33,120

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 4,599 | Deaths – 59

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,020 | Deaths – 59

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 101,330 Positivity Rate – 5.57%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: