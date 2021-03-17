© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

CDC: Only 3% Of Floridians Miss Second Dose Of COVID Vaccine

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published March 17, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT
Under state law, Florida's surgeon general can order vaccinations during a public health emergency. The governor has said all coronavirus inoculations will be voluntary.
Under state law, Florida's surgeon general can order vaccinations during a public health emergency. The governor has said all coronavirus inoculations will be voluntary.

The CDC found that the 96 percent of Floridians who did return for a second dose matches nearly identically with the U.S. average.

Only about 3 percent of Floridians have missed the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, according to a CDC report released Monday.

That translates to about 33,000 Floridians.

However, recent studies show that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine provide significant protection with just one dose.

The CDC analyzed data from December to February, looking at whether people got their second dose within the recommended time frame. It found 95 percent of people who got their second dose got it on time.

In Florida, it was more than 96 percent.

Nationwide, Louisiana has the lowest rate of people missing their second dose at less than 1 percent. Nearly 8 percent of people in Virginia missed their second dose – the highest rate in the U.S.

According to the Florida Department of Health:

  • 4,252,250: People vaccinated through Sunday.
  • 1,882,052: People who had received first doses of two-dose series.
  • 2,279,646: People who had completed two-dose vaccination series.
  • 90,552: People who had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

CDC /
/

Copyright 2021 Health News Florida

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCoronavirus VaccineCoronavirus FloridaCOVID-19covid-19 vaccineCDCCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content