Florida Surpasses 33,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Florida's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 33,000.

Close to a third of the 102 deaths the state recorded on Tuesday occurred in the greater Tampa Bay Region.

The area also accounted for 16 of the 25 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the state.

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,791 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 955 living in the greater Tampa Bay Region.

A significant amount of tests were returned on Monday compared to the previous day. The percent positivity rate for new cases was lower than yesterday but still hovering near six percent.

More than 4.3 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in the state.

About 2.4 million of them are fully vaccinated, meaning they have either received both doses of Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, March 16)

Positive Tests – 1,984,424

Deaths – 33,061

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 4,791 | Deaths – 102

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 955 | Deaths – 33

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received - 96,878| Positivity Rate – 5.95%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: