Florida Coronavirus Positivity Rate Over 6% Again

Another 2,826 people tested positive for coronavirus in Florida since Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.

Monday’s daily case count brought the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 1,979,634.

The positivity rate for new cases was 6.13%, the highest it’s been since March 3. That was based on the results of 55,766 tests returned Sunday — about half the daily average for the last two weeks.

Statewide, 99 new deaths related to COVID-19 were listed in Monday’s report, nearly triple the deaths recorded the day before. That included ten in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Sunday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 have been declining, but rose slightly on Monday with 3,027 people in Florida hospitals.

That's an increase of almost 160 people hospitalized from Sunday, when hospitalizations statewide dropped to their lowest level since early November.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 688 people were reported in the hospital on Sunday.

As of Monday afternoon, 4,252,250 people in Florida have been vaccinated, with 2,370,198 people having completed their vaccinations.

State Totals (as of Monday, March 15)

Positive Tests – 1,979,634

Deaths – 32,959

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 2,826 | Deaths – 99

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 557 | Deaths – 10

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received - 55,766 | Positivity Rate – 6.13%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: