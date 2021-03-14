© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Nearly 9,000 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Florida Over The Weekend

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mary Shedden
Published March 14, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT
screenshot of state covid-19 information
Florida Department of Health
/

A total of 8,943 new cases were reported in Florida over the weekend, as were 116 new deaths related to COVID-19.

Another 3,699 people tested positive for coronavirus in Florida since Saturday, according to the state Department of Health.

A total of 8,943 new cases were reported in Florida over the weekend, as were 116 new deaths related to COVID-19. The weekend reports reflect a continuing decline in the number of new cases.

Saturday's daily case count brought the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 1,976,808, and the positivity rate for new cases Sunday was 5.69%. It was based on the results of 79,536 first-time tests.

Statewide, 31 new deaths related to COVID-19 were listed in Sunday’s report. That included two in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Friday report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 continued to decline on Sunday, with 2,868 people in Florida hospitals. In the greater Tampa Bay region, 628 people were reported in hospital on Saturday.

State Totals (as of Sunday, March 14)

· Positive Tests – 1,976,808

· Deaths – 32,860

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 3,699| Deaths – 31

· Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 700| Deaths – 2

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received 79,536 | Positivity Rate – 5.69%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· March 14: 3,699/31

· March 13: 5,244/85

· March 12: 5,214/105

· March 11: 5,065/96

· March 10: 4,853/62

· March 9: 4,426/132

· March 8: 3,312/83

· March 7: 4,098/66

· March 6: 4,690/107

· March 5: 5,975/138

· March 4: 6,118/126

· March 3: 6,014/133

· March 2: 7,179/140

· March 1: 1,700/150

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirus FloridaCOVID-19 Florida
Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden is news director at WUSF Public Media, where she oversees a team of reporters covering 13 counties on Florida’s west coast.
See stories by Mary Shedden
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content