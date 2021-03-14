Nearly 9,000 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Florida Over The Weekend

Another 3,699 people tested positive for coronavirus in Florida since Saturday, according to the state Department of Health.

A total of 8,943 new cases were reported in Florida over the weekend, as were 116 new deaths related to COVID-19. The weekend reports reflect a continuing decline in the number of new cases.

Saturday's daily case count brought the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 1,976,808, and the positivity rate for new cases Sunday was 5.69%. It was based on the results of 79,536 first-time tests.

Statewide, 31 new deaths related to COVID-19 were listed in Sunday’s report. That included two in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Friday report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 continued to decline on Sunday, with 2,868 people in Florida hospitals. In the greater Tampa Bay region, 628 people were reported in hospital on Saturday.

State Totals (as of Sunday, March 14)

· Positive Tests – 1,976,808

· Deaths – 32,860

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 3,699| Deaths – 31

· Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 700| Deaths – 2

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received 79,536 | Positivity Rate – 5.69%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· March 14: 3,699/31

· March 13: 5,244/85

· March 12: 5,214/105

· March 11: 5,065/96

· March 10: 4,853/62

· March 9: 4,426/132

· March 8: 3,312/83

· March 7: 4,098/66

· March 6: 4,690/107

· March 5: 5,975/138

· March 4: 6,118/126

· March 3: 6,014/133

· March 2: 7,179/140

· March 1: 1,700/150

