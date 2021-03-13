Florida Adds Another 5,244 Coronavirus Cases, 85 Deaths

Another 5,244 people tested positive for coronavirus in Florida and 105 more died from complications due to COVID-19 since Friday, according to the state Department of Health.

The daily case count rose slightly for the fifth straight day, but the positivity rate for new cases Saturday dipped to 5.16%, on the results of 119,026 first-time tests. The positivity rate for new cases has been below 6% for all but two days in the past two weeks.

Statewide, 85 new deaths related to COVID-19 were listed in Saturday’s report. That included 26 in the greater Tampa Bay region, 14 of which were in Pinellas County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Friday report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 continued to decline on Saturday, with 2,966 people in Florida hospitals. In the greater Tampa Bay region, 642 people were reported in hospital on Saturday.

State Totals (as of Friday, March 12)

· Positive Tests – 1,973,109

· Deaths – 32,829

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 5,244 | Deaths – 85

· Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,036 | Deaths – 28

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received 119,026| Positivity Rate – 5.16%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· March 13: 5,244/85

· March 12: 5,214/105

· March 11: 5,065/96

· March 10: 4,853/62

· March 9: 4,426/132

· March 8: 3,312/83

· March 7: 4,098/66

· March 6: 4,690/107

· March 5: 5,975/138

· March 4: 6,118/126

· March 3: 6,014/133

· March 2: 7,179/140

· March 1: 1,700/150

· Feb. 28: 5,539/126