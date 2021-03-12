© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Coronavirus Positivity Rate Dips to 4.88%, Lowest Point in Two Weeks

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published March 12, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST
Florida Dept. of Health COVID-19 screenshot
SCREENSHOT: Florida Dept. of Health
/
The Florida Department of Health daily dashboard shows 1,967,865 cases of coronavirus to date statewide.

Weekly total cases in the Tampa Bay region continued to drop. This week's total of 6,050 is half of what they were at the end of January.

Florida recorded 5,214 people tested for coronavirus and 105 more died from complications due to COVID-19 since Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.

The daily case count rose slightly for the fourth straight day, but the positivity rate for new cases Thursday dipped to 4.88%, its lowest point in the past two weeks. That came on 125,748 tests.

Hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 continued to decline, with 303 fewer people in Florida hospitals this week compared to a week ago — down 8.9%.

Just over 3,100 people were hospitalized statewide for COVID-19 on Friday, down 44 from a day earlier. Hospitalizations in the greater Tampa Bay region dropped almost 6% for the week to 715.

State Totals (as of Friday, March 12)

  • Positive Tests – 1,967,865
  • Deaths – 32,744

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 5,214 | Deaths – 105
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,033 | Deaths – 20

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received 125,748 | Positivity Rate – 4.88%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • March 12: 5,214/105
  • March 11: 5,065/96
  • March 10: 4,853/62
  • March 9: 4,426/132
  • March 8: 3,312/83
  • March 7: 4,098/66
  • March 6: 4,690/107
  • March 5: 5,975/138
  • March 4: 6,118/126
  • March 3: 6,014/133
  • March 2: 7,179/140
  • March 1: 1,700/150
  • Feb. 28: 5,539/126
  • Feb. 27: 5,459/118

