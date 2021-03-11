DeSantis: After Age Drops To 55, Coronavirus Vaccines Could Soon Be Available To Everyone

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that after the state makes people 60 and older eligible for the COVID vaccine on Monday, it will soon drop the age to 55 and then probably open it up to the rest.

DeSantis said the process may go quicker than expected because of the increase in supply the state is receiving per week.

He said that each 5-year age group adds nearly 2 million people to population eligible for the life-saving vaccine.

But he says he still wants to prioritize access to those 55 and older because they are more at risk than younger adults.