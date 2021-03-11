Coronavirus Cases Rise For 3rd Straight Day; Positivity Rate Stays At 5%

Cases of coronavirus rose slightly across Florida on Thursday for the third straight day, as the positivity rate for first-time cases remained low at five percent, state officials said.

There were 5,065 new cases of coronavirus and 96 more deaths recorded statewide, according to the Florida Department of Health’s daily coronavirus dashboard.

Eight deaths were reported in Polk County and three in Hillsborough since Wednesday.

One year since a global pandemic was declared due to the coronavirus, 1,962,651 people in Florida have tested positive, while 32,639 people have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The positivity rate for new cases has also stayed low in recent weeks, coming in at 5 percent on 120,566 tests returned statewide Wednesday.

The rate has ranged between 4.89% to 6.50% over the past two weeks.

State Totals (as of Thursday, March 11)

Positive Tests – 1,962,651

Deaths – 32,639

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,065 | Deaths – 96

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 977 | Deaths – 14

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received 120,566 | Positivity Rate – 5.00%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: