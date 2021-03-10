State Reports 4,853 COVID-19 Cases, While Hospitalizations Continue To Fall

The state on Wednesday reported 4,853 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing Florida's total to 1,957,586 cases.

Hospitalizations statewide continue to decline. On Wednesday, 3,213 people were in the hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, a decrease of 97 people since Tuesday.

That's down almost 10.7% since March 3.

The state also recorded the deaths of 62 people due to complications associated with COVID-19 since Tuesday's report.

Additionally, several counties in Florida — including Hillsborough, Manatee, and Pinellas — removed deaths from their counts on Wednesday. That could mean the people who died were not Florida residents, or that the deaths were later determined to be unrelated to coronavirus.

The Florida Department of Health website also states that the data is provisional and it does vary.

The overall death toll in Florida now stands at 32,543 people.

The state reported 111,777 tests were received Tuesday, and of those who were tested for the first time, 5.21% percent were positive.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, March 10)

Positive Tests – 1,957,586

Deaths – 32,543

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 4,853 | Deaths – 62

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 966 | Deaths – 5

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received 111,777| Positivity Rate – 5.21%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

