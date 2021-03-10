CVS Adds 76 Florida Stores To Begin COVID Vaccinations This Week

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced that 76 more CVS pharmacies in Florida will begin administering coronavirus vaccines later this week.

Appointments open Thursday for vaccinations that will begin Friday.To register or for more information, go to cvs.com.

The new sites will be in Alachua, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Columbia, Duvall, Escambia, Gulf, Hamilton, Fernando, Hillsborough, Leon, Marion, Miami-Dade, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties.CVS will now offer the vaccines in 157 locations in 30 Florida counties.

DeSantis, speaking at a CVS in Lehigh Acres, said each store will have the ability to do 100 to 200 shots per day.

“The retail footprint is something we want to continue to expand,” DeSantis said."Once it gets beyond the seniors, once we get, not unlimited, but a lot of [Johnson & Johnson] and some of the other vaccines, this really is the easiest way for people to go.”

In addition to CVS, Florida retail locations offering the vaccine include 730 Publix supermarkets, 119 Walmart and Sam's Club stores, 43 Winn-Dixie supermarkets and 12 Walgreens pharmacies.

DeSantis said he hopes to soon announce an expansion of availability at Walgreens.

Information from WJCT and its news partner WJXT-TV was used in this report.

Read more on this story at WJCT news partner News4Jax.com.

