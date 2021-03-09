© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Tampa FEMA Site Not Going Through Daily Vaccine Supply, Official Says

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published March 9, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST
A row of white vaccination tents
Daylina Miller/WUSF Public Media
/
An unknown number of vaccines are left over each day at the Tampa Greyhound Track FEMA vaccination site because people aren't showing up for their appointments.

FEMA says some people are not showing up to appointments, and there's still plenty of availability in the system for others to sign up.

Despite demand for COVID-19 vaccines, federally-run sites in Tampa are not using their full supply every day, an official said.

FEMA has the ability to vaccinate 3,000 people daily at the Tampa Greyhound Track, and 500 people a day at the two satellite locations at Hillsborough Community College and Lake Maude Park.

Hallie Anderson with FEMA said the main reason supplies aren't used up has to do with no-shows.

"It's largely because of people either can't make their appointments or make their appointments and don't show up," Anderson said. "We do have great appointment availability still in the system."

Anderson could not elaborate on how many vaccines go unused at the end of the day, but said it varies. Either way, she said, vaccines are only given to those who meet eligibility requirements.

Unused vaccines are saved for the next day or redistributed to other FEMA sites.

Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
