Greater Tampa Bay Region Sees Most COVID-19 Deaths Since Mid-February

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported the deaths of 54 people in the greater Tampa Bay region from complications associated with COVID-19, the highest since mid-February when 87 deaths were recorded on Feb. 16.

Just over 130 people died throughout the state, on par with the two week average of about 131 a day.

The deaths may have occurred in the days or weeks prior to Tuesday.

Over the past year, 32,481 people have died from complications associated with the coronavirus in Florida.

Statewide, the department reported 4,426 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday.

The total number of people who have tested positive is 1,952,733.

Hospitalizations across Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 fell by 22 Tuesday to 3,310, and rose in the greater Tampa Bay region by 20.

Of those who were tested for the first time on Monday, 5.87% were positive.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 3,658,030 people in Florida have been vaccinated, with 1,965,940 completing the series, which is two doses for Pfizer and Moderna, and one dose for Johnson & Johnson.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, March 9)



Positive Tests – 1,952,733

Deaths – 32,481

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 4,426 | Deaths – 132

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 794 | Deaths - 54

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 91,613| Positivity Rate – 5.87%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: