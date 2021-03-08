Tampa Bay Region Posts Fewest COVID-19 Hospitalizations Since November

Statewide, the Florida Department of Health reported 3,312 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday.

The total number of people who has tested positive is 1,948,307.

Hospitalizations across Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 rose by 25 Monday to 3,332. However, hospitalizations in the greater Tampa Bay region fell by 12 to 699 — the first time the local number has been under 700 since Nov. 9.

The deaths of six people in the greater Tampa Bay region from complications associated with COVID-19 were recorded since Sunday, which is the lowest daily death toll in two weeks.

Eighty-three people died throughout the state. Even though that number is lower than the 131 per day averaged over the last two weeks, it's still above the 66 deaths recorded on Sunday.

The deaths may have occurred in the days or weeks prior to Monday.

In the past year, 32,349 people have died from complications associated with the coronavirus in Florida.

The Department reported Sunday's rate of people testing positive for the first time was 5.95% on 69,810 tests.

State Totals (as of Monday, March 8)



Positive Tests – 1,948,307

Deaths – 32,349

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 3,312 | Deaths – 83

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 635 | Deaths - 6

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 69,810 | Positivity Rate – 5.95%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: