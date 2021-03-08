© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Tampa Bay Region Posts Fewest COVID-19 Hospitalizations Since November

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published March 8, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST
Florida Dept. of Health COVID-19 dashboard
Florida Department of Health
/
The state recorded the deaths of 83 people statewide from complications associated with COVID-19 since Sunday.

Just over 630 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the greater Tampa Bay area since Sunday.

Statewide, the Florida Department of Health reported 3,312 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday.

The total number of people who has tested positive is 1,948,307.

Hospitalizations across Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 rose by 25 Monday to 3,332. However, hospitalizations in the greater Tampa Bay region fell by 12 to 699 — the first time the local number has been under 700 since Nov. 9.

The deaths of six people in the greater Tampa Bay region from complications associated with COVID-19 were recorded since Sunday, which is the lowest daily death toll in two weeks.

Eighty-three people died throughout the state. Even though that number is lower than the 131 per day averaged over the last two weeks, it's still above the 66 deaths recorded on Sunday.

The deaths may have occurred in the days or weeks prior to Monday.

In the past year, 32,349 people have died from complications associated with the coronavirus in Florida.

The Department reported Sunday's rate of people testing positive for the first time was 5.95% on 69,810 tests.

State Totals (as of Monday, March 8)

  • Positive Tests – 1,948,307
  • Deaths – 32,349

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 3,312 | Deaths – 83
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 635 | Deaths - 6

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 69,810 | Positivity Rate – 5.95%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • March 8: 3,312/83
  • March 7: 4,098/66
  • March 6: 4,690/107
  • March 5: 5,975/138
  • March 4: 6,118/126
  • March 3: 6,014/133
  • March 2: 7,179/140
  • March 1: 1,700/150
  • Feb. 28: 5,539/126
  • Feb. 27: 5,459/118
  • Feb. 26: 5,922/144
  • Feb. 25: 6,640/140
  • Feb. 24: 7,128/129
  • Feb. 23: 5,610/154

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
