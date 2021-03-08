Miami-Dade Vaccine Site Reverts To State Priority A Day After Giving Shots To All

A Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccination site was overwhelmed Sunday after word spread it was inoculating all adults the day before.

The federally run site in Florida City had so few takers on Saturday, it had given shots to any adult who showed up before the supply ran out.

But it again was enforcing Florida's strict eligibility rules Sunday and a police officer had to be called to calm the crowd of about 200.

A Florida City police officer said through a megaphone, “If you do not meet the criteria, you will not be vaccinated today.”

The vaccination site, at Florida City Youth Center, is run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency but follows eligibility rules set in Gov. Ron DeSantis' Executive Order 21-47.

The order limits vaccinations to people over 65; long-term health care facility residents and staff; direct-contact health care employees; and people over 50 in law enforcement, firefighters or K-12 school workers.

Information from the David J. Neal, Colleen Wright and Jacqueline Charles of WLRN news partner The Miami Herald was used in this report.

