DeSantis Expanding COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility To Floridians 60 And Older

Starting March 15, people ages 60 and older in Florida will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he was lowering the age to qualify for a shot during a press conference on Monday in Tallahassee.

This comes as competition for appointments seems to have relaxed across the state. Federally-supported sites in cities like Tampa have been welcoming walk-ins, often with short wait times in the afternoons and evenings.

And counties like Pinellas that used to see reservations fill up within minutes have also reported more availability.

DeSantis cited softened demand statewide as his reason for expanding eligibility.

“We want to make sure that all these appointments are filled up, we want to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to get a vaccine who may be at increased risk,” he said.

The governor continues to base primarily risk on age and COVID-19 mortality rates as opposed to occupation. He said the state will continue to expand eligibility by five-year age brackets over time.

Seniors, health workers, people with certain underlying conditions and K-12 school staff, law enforcement and firefighters over the age of 50 can continue to sign up for shots.

Pre-K-12 school staff of all ages can also get vaccinated at federally-supported sites around the state.