'Ample' COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available In Pinellas County

Pinellas County residents eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can still make appointments for this week.

After releasing a new wave of slots over the weekend, county officials announced on Monday there is still “ample” space at public vaccination sites in the community.

It’s a stark contrast from early on in vaccine rollout when appointments in the county would fill up almost as soon as they became available.

Gov. Ron DeSantis cited “softened demand” statewide as his reason for lowering the eligibility age in Florida to 60 starting next week.

Pinellas officials are urging seniors 65 and older, as well as health workers, first responders and K-12 school staff 50 and older to get their shots this week before demand increases with a larger pool of people seeking appointments.

These groups can all sign up at www.PatientPortalFL.com or by calling 844-770-8548.

Officials say more than 172,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the county so far, including more than 50 percent of the senior population.

