Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

'Ample' COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available In Pinellas County

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published March 8, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST
A woman holds a shot of the coronavirus vaccine
Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County
/
Competition for appointments seems to have relaxed in Pinellas County and other parts of the state.

County officials are urging residents eligible now to make appointments for this week before the state opens up availability to people 60 and older.

Pinellas County residents eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can still make appointments for this week.

After releasing a new wave of slots over the weekend, county officials announced on Monday there is still “ample” space at public vaccination sites in the community.

It’s a stark contrast from early on in vaccine rollout when appointments in the county would fill up almost as soon as they became available.

Gov. Ron DeSantis cited “softened demand” statewide as his reason for lowering the eligibility age in Florida to 60 starting next week.

Pinellas officials are urging seniors 65 and older, as well as health workers, first responders and K-12 school staff 50 and older to get their shots this week before demand increases with a larger pool of people seeking appointments.

These groups can all sign up at www.PatientPortalFL.com or by calling 844-770-8548.

Officials say more than 172,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the county so far, including more than 50 percent of the senior population.

Health News Floridacovid-19 vaccinePinellas County
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
