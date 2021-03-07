Florida Records Fewest COVID-19 Related Deaths In More Than Three Months

Florida recorded the fewest number of deaths due to complications from COVID-19 on Sunday in more than three months.

Sunday's report from the Florida Department of Health showed 66 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 32,266.

This was the lowest total since 59 people died on Nov. 28, 2020.

Sunday's report showed eight people died in the greater Tampa Bay region, including six in Pinellas County.

Florida also recorded 4,098 new positive cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, and the statewide total now stands at 1,944,995. This total includes 929 new cases in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 287 in Hillsborough County.

The positivity rate for new cases rose to 5.84% of the 95,406 tests administered, a day after the rate dipped to 4.91 — the lowest number since Oct. 29.

There are currently 3,307 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

State Totals (as of Sunday, March 7)



Positive Tests – 1,944,995

Deaths – 32,266

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 4,098 | Deaths – 66

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 716| Deaths - 8

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 96,406 | Positivity Rate – 5.84%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

