© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida's Positivity Rate For New Coronavirus Cases Dips Below 5%

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 6, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST
covidcases030621.JPG
Florida Department of Health

The positivity rate of 4.91% was the lowest total since October. The state also reported 4,690 people tested positive, along with 107 deaths.

Saturday's report from the health department showed the positivity rate for new cases was 4.91% of 113,421 tests administered, the lowest number since 4.9% tested positive on Oct. 29.

The state also reported the fewest number of new coronavirus cases in nearly a week.

A total of 4,690 people tested positive, bringing the statewide total to 1,940,897. This is the lowest number since 1,700 people tested positive on March 1, when just over 33,000 tests were administered.

The health department also reported 107 deaths statewide, the lowest number since it reported 95 deaths on Feb. 21. Of those, 17 occurred in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 10 in Polk County.

There are currently 3,362 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

State Totals (as of Saturday, March 6):

  • Positive Tests – 1,940,897
  • Deaths – 32,220

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 4,690 | Deaths – 107
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 929 | Deaths - 17

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 113,421 | Positivity Rate – 4.91%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • March 6: 4,690/107
  • March 5: 5,975/138
  • March 4: 6,118/126
  • March 3: 6,014/133
  • March 2: 7,179/140
  • March 1: 1,700/150
  • Feb. 28: 5,539/126
  • Feb. 27: 5,459/118
  • Feb. 26: 5,922/144
  • Feb. 25: 6,640/140
  • Feb. 24: 7,128/129
  • Feb. 23: 5,610/154
  • Feb. 22: 4,151/161
  • Feb. 21: 5,065/95

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCoronavirus FloridaCoronavirus Hillsborough CountyCoronavirus Pinellas CountyCoronavirus Polk CountyCoronavirus Tampa BayCoronavirus Pasco CountyCOVID-19COVID-19 FloridaCOVID-19 DeathsCOVID-19 Hillsborough CountyCOVID-19 Pasco CountyCOVID-19 Tampa BayCOVID-19 Hernando County
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content