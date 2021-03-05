© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

School Employees In Florida Can Get COVID-19 Vaccine, But Not Everywhere

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published March 5, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST
U.S. Air Force member administers COVID-19 vaccine to man sitting down in a chair. Medical supplies are laid out on a table behind them.
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF Public Media
Medical personnel with the U.S. Air Force are helping administer COVID-19 vaccine at the FEMA-run site in Tampa, which welcomes school staff of all ages.

The state's four FEMA sites and select pharmacies are some of the places where school staff of all ages can get their shots.

School staff of all ages are seeking COVID-19 vaccines now that Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded eligibility. But there's only certain places they can go.

State-run sites like Raymond James Stadium in Tampa are only vaccinating K-12 staff who are 50 years or older.

Pharmacies participating in a federal vaccination program including CVS, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Walgreens and Sam’s Club are welcoming employees of any age.

Hillsborough County is also welcoming staff under 50 at its two sites at Ed Radice Sports Complex and Vance Vogel Sports Complex.

Cars lined up at FEMA COVID-19 vaccination site in Tampa. Staff member in yellow vest directs traffic.
Stephanie Colombini
Cars lined up down the block on Friday to enter the FEMA vaccination site in Tampa, but vehicles aren't required.

Other counties like Pinellas and Sarasota aren't vaccinating any teachers at their community sites. Officials say they're working with partner agencies to vaccinate those groups, and recommend school workers ask their employers about where they can get their shots.

The four federally-supported sites run by FEMA in Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville and Miami, as well as their satellite sites in those communities, are accepting K-12 school staff of all ages.

“Through these centers we're hoping to make a dent in the virus and help everyone who wants a shot to get one,” said Hallie Anderson with FEMA external affairs.

Visitors must show state identification that proves they work for the schools.

People lined up under a white tent.
Stephanie Colombini
The FEMA vaccination site in Tampa is not drive-thru. People are directed through large white tents to get their shots.

Cars lined up down the block to enter the mass vaccination site at the Tampa Greyhound Track on Friday, but people don’t need a vehicle to go there. The site isn't drive-thru. Everyone gets out and goes through large white tents to get their shots.

Appointments are encouraged but not required.

“You will be asked to make an appointment on site if you do walk up, so just keep in mind your appointment may not be for that same day based on availability,” Anderson said.

She recommends people pre-register at myvaccine.fl.gov.

The Tampa site can vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day and offers the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Visitors are asked their preference based on what's available.

Seniors, health care personnel, first responders ages 50 and older and people deemed extremely vulnerable by their health care provider are also eligible to visit the FEMA sites. The latter group must fill out a state form that verifies their vulnerability, and they also have to be vaccinated by designated medical personnel at the site.

