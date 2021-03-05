Florida's Coronavirus Positivity Rate Nears 5%, Lowest In Months

The positivity rate for first-time coronavirus cases was 5.12% on Friday, state health officials said, marking the lowest point in several months.

Hospitalizations across Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 dropped for the third straight day, and now stand at 3,419 -- the lowest level since late November.

Hospitalizations have fallen almost 12 percent since last Friday.

A total of 5,975 new cases of coronavirus were detected statewide since Thursday, with nearly 20 percent in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The Florida Department of Health also reported another 138 COVID-19-related deaths, including 10 in Hillsborough County and seven in Pinellas County.

State Totals (as of Friday, March 5):



Positive Tests – 1,936,207

Deaths – 32,093

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 5,975 | Deaths – 138

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,141 | Deaths - 18

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 138,648 | Positivity Rate – 5.12%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: