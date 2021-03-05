© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

Florida's Coronavirus Positivity Rate Nears 5%, Lowest In Months

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published March 5, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST
The daily coronavirus dashboard from the Florida Dept of Health shows 1,936,207 total cases
SCREENSHOT: Florida DOH
The daily coronavirus dashboard from the Florida Department of Health shows more than 32,000 deaths statewide

The last time the positivity rate in Florida was lower was Oct. 25 when it was 4.71 percent, according to a tally kept by WUSF.

The positivity rate for first-time coronavirus cases was 5.12% on Friday, state health officials said, marking the lowest point in several months.

Hospitalizations across Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 dropped for the third straight day, and now stand at 3,419 -- the lowest level since late November.

Hospitalizations have fallen almost 12 percent since last Friday.

A total of 5,975 new cases of coronavirus were detected statewide since Thursday, with nearly 20 percent in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The Florida Department of Health also reported another 138 COVID-19-related deaths, including 10 in Hillsborough County and seven in Pinellas County.

State Totals (as of Friday, March 5):

  • Positive Tests – 1,936,207
  • Deaths – 32,093

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 5,975 | Deaths – 138
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,141 | Deaths - 18

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 138,648 | Positivity Rate – 5.12%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • March 5: 5,975/138
  • March 4: 6,118/126
  • March 3: 6,014/133
  • March 2: 7,179/140
  • March 1: 1,700/150
  • Feb. 28: 5,539/126
  • Feb. 27: 5,459/118
  • Feb. 26: 5,922/144
  • Feb. 25: 6,640/140
  • Feb. 24: 7,128/129
  • Feb. 23: 5,610/154
  • Feb. 22: 4,151/161
  • Feb. 21: 5,065/95
  • Feb. 20: 7,280/125

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19
Kerry Sheridan
Kerry Sheridan is a reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan
