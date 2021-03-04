Florida Reports 6,118 Coronavirus Cases, 126 Deaths

Florida recorded 6,118 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The positivity rate for new tests was 5.37 percent, the lowest it's been in a week.

The Florida Department of Health also reported another 126 COVID-19-related deaths. Of those, 22 occurred in the greater Tampa Bay region.

There are currently 5,563 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, down 34 from Wednesday.

Approximately 3.26 million people in the state have received a COVID-19 vaccine in the state, with 1.82 million getting both doses.

State Totals (as of Thursday, March 4):



Positive Tests – 1,930,232

Deaths – 31,955

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 6,118 | Deaths – 126

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,241 | Deaths - 22

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 135,956 | Positivity Rate – 5.37%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: