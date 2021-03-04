© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

CVS Offering COVID Vaccine To Florida Teachers Under 50

WMFE | By Associated Press
Published March 4, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST
cvs
CVS is giving inoculations in two dozen cities across the state.

The chain also began vaccinating day care and preschool teachers. In bypassing priorities set by Gov. Ron DeSantis, CVS said it is following guidelines from the Biden administration.

The CVS Pharmacy chain is vaccinating Florida teachers under age 50, circumventing state orders limiting coronavirus inoculations to those over that age.

The chain also began vaccinating day care and preschool teachers Wednesday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not yet opened the vaccination program to them.

CVS is giving inoculations in two dozen cities across the state. CVS said it is following Biden administration guidelines.

For teachers, Florida limits the vaccine to educators 50 and older who work in kindergarten through 12th grade. The federal guidelines allow day care workers, preschool teachers and educators in elementary, middle and high schools to be vaccinated with no age limit.

CVS offers vaccinations by appointment only. For details and locations, go to https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine..

