Report: Super Bowl Not a 'Super Spreader' Event, But Real Number Of Cases Likely Underreported

Before the Super Bowl, public health officials expressed concerns that crowds in and around the stadium could lead to a large spike in new coronavirus cases.

According to a new report from the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, that didn't happen.

Dr. Douglas Holt, the health department's director, told the Hillsborough County board of commissioners Wednesday that their research showed that in the weeks following the Super Bowl and other events, Hillsborough County COVID-19 cases and percent positivity were slightly higher in the Tampa Bay area as compared the rest of the state.

"This was likely due to the unofficial Super Bowl gatherings homes, restaurants and bars. It's not classified as a super spreader event,” Holt said.

See the full report here.

Only 53 cases in state and four out of state were linked to official events.

Marissa Levine, a professor of Public Health Practice at the University of South Florida, said there are a lot of reasons we didn’t see the spread that was expected.

"We were already seeing the numbers come down, which means that the ingredients weren't as ripe for it to spread much more widely, which is good."

Official events also required masks, encouraged distancing and limited attendance numbers. Unofficial events were -at least in part - also held outside.

But the data doesn’t paint a complete picture.

Testing numbers have been going down, and fewer tests means fewer cases. The report also notes that about 50% of people reached for contact tracing refused to participate.

The report also suggests that this - and several other things – have likely skewed the data to underreport new cases linked to large, maskless crowds gathering in Ybor City and around the stadium to celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win.

From the report:

Given these sources of transmission, especially in-household gatherings and other private parties, it’s likely that that the true number of COVID cases related to this community-wide event is likely much higher. Pictures and videos from the community gatherings and post-game celebrations show significant and large crowds that further support this conclusion. Limitations like loss to follow-up, hesitancy from cases to disclose their social histories, and the logistical challenges of cross-jurisdictional case notifications - both intrastate and interstate – certainly result in significant undercounting of the cases related to this event and obscure its impact. Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County COVID-19 Super Bowl Surveillance Summary

Marissa also says that while most public health officials say it’s too early for vaccinations to be making a significant impact yet, “I have to think that yes, every day since we're vaccinating thousands of people, it's going to help and maybe did help us, in some small way.”

