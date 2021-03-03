© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

In Pasco, DeSantis Steps Up Coronavirus Vaccine Availability For Seniors

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published March 3, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis appears in Zephyrhills
The Florida Channel
Gov. DeSantis and Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco in Zephyrhills.

Gov. Ron DeSantis touted a new partnership with Walgreen's pharmacies to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Pasco County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to roll out more coronavirus vaccine stations Wednesday during a stop in Zephyrhills.

He announced a partnership with Walgreens, starting with two pharmacies in Pasco County that will begin distribution Friday.

DeSantis said the state is stepping up shots in Pasco because fewer than half the county's seniors have been vaccinated.

"Bottom line: I think this is going to be our best week yet in terms of the number of doses — not just first doses, but of course we are doing a lot of second doses," he said.

He said shots are now being given to seniors at 19 Publix pharmacies, three Wal-Marts and one Winn-Dixie supermarket in the county.

"Forty states have higher COVID mortality among seniors than the state of Florida. Because we tried to focus on seniors, our nursing homes, our elderly," he said. "And so it can be done."

He said there are going to be 3,300 Pfizer shots given over the next three days for seniors in Pasco, and another 3,300 at the Four Lakes Mobile Home Park in Polk County.

Tags

Health News FloridaGov. Ron DeSantisCOVID-19Coronavirus Vaccinecovid-19 vaccineWalgreensPfizer
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content