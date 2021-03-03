COVID-19 Related Hospitalizations Continue To Decline In Florida

The state on Wednesday reported another 6,014 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday’s report as hospitalizations continue to decline.

As of Wednesday, the state reported 3,597 people are being treated at hospitals in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

That's down 77 from Tuesday, and a level the state hasn't been at since late November.

Statewide, the deaths of 133 people from complications associated with the virus were recorded since Tuesday. Twenty-four people in the greater Tampa Bay region died, including seven in Pinellas County. While the deaths were recorded Wednesday, they could have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Florida has now reported 1,924,114 cases of coronavirus and 31,829 deaths.

The state reported 95,123 tests Tuesday, with the positivity rate statewide coming in at 6.82 percent.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, March 3):

Positive Tests – 1,924,114

Deaths – 31,829

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 6,014 | Deaths – 133

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 942 | Deaths - 24

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 95,123| Positivity Rate – 6.82%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: