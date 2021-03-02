Proposed State COVID Business Liability Protections Could Soon Become Law

Proposed state legislation to shield businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits could pass early this session.

"I look forward to these great bills becoming law early this session," State Senate President Wilton Simpson told fellow lawmakers in his opening address.

With support from Gov. Ron DeSantis, the state could join many others that have already adopted similar business liability protections.

"The vast majority of these businesses made a good faith effort to adhere to ever-changing guidelines," he said. "Our bills strike the right balance between shielding those that did their best under difficult circumstances while protecting consumers.”

Simpson says throughout the pandemic businesses have "taken risks" and "struggled to stay open."

The Senate version of the bill - SB 72 - is getting a second committee reading on Tuesday afternoon at 3:30. The House version - HB 7 - is headed to a floor vote later this week.

Many other states have already adopted or are considering legislation that provides some protection against coronavirus-related claims.

