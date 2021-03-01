Hillsborough Opens Vaccination Site For Health Care Workers

Health care workers in Hillsborough County will soon have a dedicated site to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The site will open on Wednesday at Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Dr. in Tampa, and exclusively serve health care workers who have direct contact with patients.

That includes paramedics, home health providers, therapists, dental office staff, and administrative/reception staff, among others.

They must live or work in Hillsborough County and prove that they are eligible. Accepted documents include an employee identification card, pay stub, medical license, tax documents or an employment verification letter on official letterhead.

Appointments are necessary to receive a vaccine and can be made by creating an account with CDR Health Pro by visiting patientportalfl.com.

After creating an account, health care workers can enter the scheduling code: RADICE03. Then they will see available appointment times for the Ed Radice Sports Complex.

The site is a partnership between the county and the state health department. Questions should emailed to DOHHillsboroughPHP@flhealth.gov.

