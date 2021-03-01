© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Fewest Number Of COVID-19 Cases Reported Since October

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published March 1, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST
FL Dept. of Health COVID-19 dashboard
Florida Department of Health
The state of Florida reported 1,700 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the greater Tampa Bay region since Sunday — the lowest number since Oct. 19.

The fewest number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in both the state and the greater Tampa Bay area in nearly five months, but fewer people than normal were tested Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, 1,700 people tested positive, which is also the lowest since mid-October.

However, the state reported the results of only 33,559 tests Sunday, more than 85,000 fewer than the daily average for the last two weeks.

The regional numbers may have also been skewed by the closure of a testing site at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Just over 1,500 tests were administered in Hillsborough County, compared with about the two week daily average of about 5,000 tests.

The Raymond James site is being swapped with a COVID-19 vaccine site at University Mall. Both are expected to open in their new locations Tuesday.

The positivity rate statewide came in at 6.32 percent, in line with recent reports.

Sixteen people in the greater Tampa Bay region died from complications associated with the virus since Sunday, including 10 in Pinellas County.

Statewide, the deaths of 150 people were recorded. The death toll for Florida now stands at 31,556.

State Totals (as of Monday, March 1):

  • Positive Tests – 1,910,921
  • Deaths – 31,556

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 1,700 | Deaths – 150
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 382 | Deaths - 16

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 33,559 | Positivity Rate – 6.32%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • March 1: 1,700/150
  • Feb. 28: 5,539/126
  • Feb. 27: 5,459/118
  • Feb. 26: 5,922/144
  • Feb. 25: 6,640/140
  • Feb. 24: 7,128/129
  • Feb. 23: 5,610/154
  • Feb. 22: 4,151/161
  • Feb. 21: 5,065/95
  • Feb. 20: 7,280/125
  • Feb. 19: 6,683/224
  • Feb. 18: 5,117/166
  • Feb. 17: 7,342/165
  • Feb. 16: 6,297/225

