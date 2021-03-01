© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Executive Order Allows Coronavirus Vaccines For Teachers Over 50 And Law Enforcement

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published March 1, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis at the podium
Gov. Ron DeSantis / Facebook

Gov. Ron DeSantis cites the increase in available vaccines and the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as reasons for expanding the rollout.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to law-enforcement officers, firefighters and K-12 teachers who are age 50 or older.

DeSantis signed an executive order that will mark an additional expansion of vaccinations that have focused since late December on people age 65 or older.

On Friday, DeSantis issued an executive order that allows physicians to vaccinate people under 65 who are deemed “extremely vulnerable” to the disease.

The executive order also will allow advanced practice registered nurses and pharmacists to provide shots to such people if physicians determine that the recipients are extremely vulnerable. Previously, only hospitals were authorized to give shots to people under 65 deemed extremely vulnerable.

DeSantis indicated last week that he was likely to expand vaccinations to law-enforcement officers, firefighters and teachers 50 or older. An executive order would finalize the decision.

DeSantis said the expansion is bolstered, at least in part, by federal approval of a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He said Florida could get 175,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only single doses, unlike Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that require two doses.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusCoronavirus Vaccinecovid-19 vaccineCOVID-19 and schoolcoronavirus and schoolGov. Ron DeSantisJohnson & johnson
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content