Health News Florida
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Reports 5,539 Coronavirus Cases, 126 deaths

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published February 28, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST
2-28 Florida COVID-19 dashboard.JPG
Florida Department of Health

About 17 percent of the 5,539 cases reported in Florida on Sunday were in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Florida health officials on Sunday reported that 5,539 people tested positive for the coronavirus. About 17 percent of those cases, or 955, were in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Sunday’s total brought the number of cases in the state to 1,909,221.

The state also reported 126 deaths since Saturday’s report, bringing Florida’s overall deaths due to complications from COVID-19 to 31,406.

The number of hospitalizations in the state from COVID-19 continued to decline to 3,679 a decrease of 49 compared to Friday.

The positivity rate for those tested for the first time climbed to over 6% for the first time in four days with 6.4% of the 102,003 tests returned on Friday being positive.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Feb. 28):

  • Positive Tests – 1,909,221
  • Deaths – 31,406

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 5,539 | Deaths – 126
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 955 | Deaths - 7

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 102,003 | Positivity Rate – 6.4%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Feb. 28: 5,539/126
  • Feb. 27: 5,459/118
  • Feb. 25: 6,640/140
  • Feb. 24: 7,128/129
  • Feb. 23: 5,610/154
  • Feb. 22: 4,151/161
  • Feb. 21: 5,065/95
  • Feb. 20: 7,280/125
  • Feb. 19: 6,683/224
  • Feb. 18: 5,117/166
  • Feb. 17: 7,342/165
  • Feb. 16: 6,297/225
  • Feb. 15: 3,615/159
  • Feb. 14: 5,436/96

Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
