Florida Reports 5,539 Coronavirus Cases, 126 deaths

Florida health officials on Sunday reported that 5,539 people tested positive for the coronavirus. About 17 percent of those cases, or 955, were in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Sunday’s total brought the number of cases in the state to 1,909,221.

The state also reported 126 deaths since Saturday’s report, bringing Florida’s overall deaths due to complications from COVID-19 to 31,406.

The number of hospitalizations in the state from COVID-19 continued to decline to 3,679 a decrease of 49 compared to Friday.

The positivity rate for those tested for the first time climbed to over 6% for the first time in four days with 6.4% of the 102,003 tests returned on Friday being positive.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Feb. 28):



Positive Tests – 1,909,221

Deaths – 31,406

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 5,539 | Deaths – 126

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 955 | Deaths - 7

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 102,003 | Positivity Rate – 6.4%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

