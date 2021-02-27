State Reports 5,459 New Coronavirus Cases, 118 Deaths

Another 5,459 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida, state officials reported on Saturday. About 20 percent of those cases, or 1,053, were located in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Saturday’s total brought the number of cases in the state to 1,903,682.

The state also reported 118 deaths since Friday’s report, bringing Florida’s overall deaths due to complications from COVID-19 to 31,280.

The number of hospitalizations in the state from COVID-19 continued to decline to 3,728, a decrease of 136 compared to Friday.

And the positivity rate for those tested for the first time continues to hover around 5% with 5.61% of the 115,976 tests returned on Friday being positive.

State Totals (as of Saturday, Feb. 27):



Positive Tests – 1,903,682

Deaths – 31,280

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 5,459 | Deaths – 118

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,053 | Deaths - 38

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 115,976 | Positivity Rate – 5.61%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

