Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

State Reports 5,459 New Coronavirus Cases, 118 Deaths

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published February 27, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST
2-27 state Coronavirus Dashboard
Florida Department of Health

There were 1,053 new cases of the coronavirus in the greater Tampa Bay region, or roughly 20 percent of the 5,459 cases reported statewide by Florida officials.

Another 5,459 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida, state officials reported on Saturday. About 20 percent of those cases, or 1,053, were located in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Saturday’s total brought the number of cases in the state to 1,903,682.

The state also reported 118 deaths since Friday’s report, bringing Florida’s overall deaths due to complications from COVID-19 to 31,280.

The number of hospitalizations in the state from COVID-19 continued to decline to 3,728, a decrease of 136 compared to Friday.

And the positivity rate for those tested for the first time continues to hover around 5% with 5.61% of the 115,976 tests returned on Friday being positive.

State Totals (as of Saturday, Feb. 27):

  • Positive Tests – 1,903,682
  • Deaths – 31,280

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 5,459 | Deaths – 118
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,053 | Deaths - 38

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 115,976 | Positivity Rate – 5.61%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Feb. 27: 5,459/118
  • Feb. 25: 6,640/140
  • Feb. 24: 7,128/129
  • Feb. 23: 5,610/154
  • Feb. 22: 4,151/161
  • Feb. 21: 5,065/95
  • Feb. 20: 7,280/125
  • Feb. 19: 6,683/224
  • Feb. 18: 5,117/166
  • Feb. 17: 7,342/165
  • Feb. 16: 6,297/225
  • Feb. 15: 3,615/159
  • Feb. 14: 5,436/96
  • Feb. 13: 7,515/118

Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
