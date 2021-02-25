© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Statewide Positivity Rate For COVID-19 Lowest Since October

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published February 25, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST
Florida Dept. of Health COVID-19 dashboard
Florida Department of Health
The state recorded 6,640 people testing positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday's report.

The positivity rate for people getting tested was 5.23% Thursday, which is the lowest rate since the end of October.

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in the greater Tampa Bay area held steady Thursday at 1,254 people. That's down slightly from Wednesday, but up from earlier in the week.

Statewide, the Florida Department of Health reported 6,640 people tested positive since Wednesday.

Two items worth noting: the positivity rate for people tested Wednesday was 5.23%, which is the lowest daily rate since late October — and the number of hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 statewide fell below 4,000 for the first time since late November.

The state said 3,957 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, down 120 since Thursday.

The deaths of 140 people from complications associated with COVID-19 were reported since Wednesday. That includes 23 people in the greater Tampa Bay area, with fourteen 14 deaths recorded in Hillsborough County.

The death toll for Florida now stands at 31,018. Nationwide, more than half a million people have died during the pandemic.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Feb. 25):

  • Positive Tests – 1,892,301
  • Deaths – 31,018

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 6,640 | Deaths – 140
  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,254 | Deaths - 23

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 149,702 | Positivity Rate – 5.23%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Feb. 25: 6,640/140
  • Feb. 24: 7,128/129
  • Feb. 23: 5,610/154
  • Feb. 22: 4,151/161
  • Feb. 21: 5,065/95
  • Feb. 20: 7,280/125
  • Feb. 19: 6,683/224
  • Feb. 18: 5,117/166
  • Feb. 17: 7,342/165
  • Feb. 16: 6,297/225
  • Feb. 15: 3,615/159
  • Feb. 14: 5,436/96
  • Feb. 13: 7,515/118
  • Feb. 12: 7,617/190

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
