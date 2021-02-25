Statewide Positivity Rate For COVID-19 Lowest Since October

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in the greater Tampa Bay area held steady Thursday at 1,254 people. That's down slightly from Wednesday, but up from earlier in the week.

Statewide, the Florida Department of Health reported 6,640 people tested positive since Wednesday.

Two items worth noting: the positivity rate for people tested Wednesday was 5.23%, which is the lowest daily rate since late October — and the number of hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 statewide fell below 4,000 for the first time since late November.

The state said 3,957 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, down 120 since Thursday.

The deaths of 140 people from complications associated with COVID-19 were reported since Wednesday. That includes 23 people in the greater Tampa Bay area, with fourteen 14 deaths recorded in Hillsborough County.

The death toll for Florida now stands at 31,018. Nationwide, more than half a million people have died during the pandemic.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Feb. 25):



Positive Tests – 1,892,301

Deaths – 31,018

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 6,640 | Deaths – 140

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,254 | Deaths - 23

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 149,702 | Positivity Rate – 5.23%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: